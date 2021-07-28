Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Bailly to seek clarity over Man Utd future after Varane deal

Eric Bailly is expected to meet with the management of Manchester United over his future at the club after they reached a deal with Real Madrid for Raphael Varane.

According to ESPN, the Ivory Coast defender will seek clarification after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics where he is currently playing for the Elephants.

Bailly has been at Old Trafford since 2016, and he recently extended his contract until 2024 with the option of another year.

Niang accepts Venezia offer

Rennes striker Mbaye Niang has reached an agreement with Serie A new boys Venezia, according to Sky Italia.

Both clubs had their agreement with the 26-year-old set to complete an initial loan move which comes with a purchase option.

Niang reportedly attracted interests from Anderlecht and Celtic as well, but he is now set for a return to Italy where he previously played for Torino and AC Milan

Hearts submit offer for Baningime

Scottish Premiership club Hearts are interested in signing Everton midfielder Beni Baningime.

According to Liverpool Echo, Hearts have submitted an offer for DR Congo-born star who spent the second half of last season on loan at Derby County.

Baningime, who is in the final year of his contract with the Toffees, looks set for a new adventure elsewhere after he was disappointedly dropped from Rafael Benitez's side pre-season trip to Florida.

Milan raise Kessie contract extension offer

AC Milan are prepared to give Franck Kessie a salary of €6 million per year in an attempt to keep him at the club beyond 2022, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport .

The Rossoneri are expected to meet the Ivory Coast international's representatives during the week and the new offer could be for two years with another terms of agreement to be discussed again in a year.

Kessie is currently on a €2.2m-per-year contract at the San Siro Stadium which expire in June 2022, and he is reportedly attracting interest from Liverpool.

PSG meet with Koulibaly’s agent

Paris Saint-Germain have held a meeting with Kalidou Koulibaly's agent Fali Ramadani as they aim to lure him to Parc des Princes.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport , the meeting had PSG director Leonardo in attendance but Napoli are yet to receive any official bid for the Seneal captain.

Koulibaly moved to Naples in a €7 million deal from Genk in 2014.

Besiktas reach agreement with Ghezzal

Leicester City’s Rachid Ghezzal has agreed to sign a three-year deal with the option of an additional year with Besiktas.

A Spor reports that the Turkish Super Lig champions are keen on keeping the Algeria international after his impressive loan spell last season, and they offered him an annual salary of €2.2 million with Champions League bonus.

Despite the agreement with the player, Besiktas are still locked in talks with the Foxes and his transfer fee is expected to be around €3.5m.

Man City to include Mahrez in Kane deal

Manchester City are prepared to offer one of Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus or Bernardo Silva in any deal for Harry Kane, according to L'Equipe via talk Sport .

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly rejected a £100million bid from City but the Premier League champions are said to be considering another offer for the England star, which might include any of the four stars.

Mahrez was a regular fixture in Pep Guardiola's team last season with 14 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions.

Everton monitoring Chukwueze

Everton have their sights set on Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze as a potential replacement for James Rodriguez.

According to the Athletic , new Toffees manager Rafael Benitez is an admirer of the Nigeria international - who played a key role in Villarreal's Uefa Europa League success last term.

The 22-year-old reportedly has a release clause of £71 million in his contract that will expire in 2023.

Mahrez in line for new Man City deal

Manchester City are set to keep Riyad Mahrez beyond 2023 with a new contract in the works, according to Manchester Evening News .

The Algeria captain is expected back at the City Football Academy on Monday and he would play a key role in the absence of players who featured in the European championship and Copa America this summer.

Back in 2018, Mahrez joined the Citizens on a five-year deal from Leicester City.

Aurier among Spurs players up for sale

Ivory Coast captain Serge Aurier is among the players Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sell this transfer window, reports the Athletic .

Aurier is joined on the unwanted list by Davinson Sanchez, Moussa Sissoko, Lucas Moura, Erik Lamela and Toby Alderweireld.

Kongobia demands more playing time

Geoffrey Kondogbia is unhappy with his debut season at Atletico Madrid because of his limited playing time, according to Marca .

The Central African Republic international was signed as a replacement for Thomas Partey last year but he was restricted to just 774 minutes of football in the 2020-21 season.

The report added that the former Valencia midfielder is ready to consider his future at the club if the situation does not change in the new season.

Aluko training with Derby

Sone Aluko has started training with Wayne Rooney’s Derby County following the expiry of his contract at Reading.

The former Nigeria international was spotted in Rams’ training even though they are yet to offer him a contract.

Aluko spent four years at the Madejski Stadium and he scored six goals for the Royals in 93 Championship matches.

Another Ligue 1 club want Boga

Nice are set to battle Ligue 1 rivals Marseille and Serie A club Atalanta for the signing of Jeremie Boga, claims Foot Mercato .

The Eaglets are preparing an offer for Sassuolo who are demanding over €25 million for the Ivory Coast international.

Meanwhile, Atalanta have reportedly submitted a bid for Boga after previous unsuccessful attempts.