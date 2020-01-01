African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: PSG make contact for Ighalo

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

PSG make contact for Ighalo

French champions PSG are interested in signing 's Odion Ighalo as an option to replace Edinson Cavani, according to Foot Mercato.

The Parisians are said to have met with the Nigerian forward's representatives with the hope of bringing him to the French capital to provide competition for new-signing Mauro Icardi.

Ighalo temporarily joined Manchester United from Shanghai Shenhua on a short-term deal in January but the loan has been extended until January 2021. He has scored five goals so far for the Red Devils across all competitions.

More teams

Man City yet to make Koulibaly offer

are keen on signing Kalidou Koulibaly but the Premier League outfit are yet to make a formal offer for the centre-back, reports Manchester Evening News.

Even though Napoli have lowered their asking price for the international from £80 million to £62million, City are staying cool with no bids yet.

Koulibaly is also attracting interest from a number of English top-flight clubs, including Manchester United.

Arsenal investigate £72m Pepe move

Arsenal have launched an investigation to check whether they overpaid £72 million (€80 million) in the transfer of Nicolas Pepe from .

ESPN claims the deal has been re-examined following the recruitment overhaul that has seen a host of scouts and senior employees leave the Emirates Stadium.

Last summer, Arsenal paid £20m up front for Ivorian forward who returned eight goals and 10 assists in debut season at the club but they have committed a further £52m over the next five years.

close in on Mensah deal

Galatasaray are close to signing 's Bernard Mensah from Super Lig rivals Kayserispor.

Sporx revealed that the Lions will send Emre Tasdemir and Jimmy Durmaz on loan to Kayserispor while Mensah moves to Istanbul on a two-year loan with €1.4 million added.

The former midfielder scored five goals in 25 games for the Kayseri-based club last season.

Arsenal face competition for Partey

champions Juventus have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

Article continues below

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, new manager Andrea Pirlo would want the 27-year-old to complete the midfield trio of Rodrigo Bentancur and Arthur following the departure of Blaise Matuidi to this week.

Partey who has release clause of £45 million, has three years left in his contract with Atletico.