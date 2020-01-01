African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Partey turned down new Atletico Madrid offer

PSG tracking Kondogbia

midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia has emerged as a transfer target for , according to Foot Mercato.

The French champions are interested in bolstering their midfield options with the signing of the Central African Republic international who previously played in with Lens and .

Despite the reported interest, Kondogbia is considered to be a key player in Valencia following the exits of his midfield partners Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin.

Osayi-Samuel waiting for offer

Bright Osayi-Samuel is stalling on his contract renewal at as he awaits an offer from Crystal Palace this summer.

Sky Sports claims the Nigerian winger is available for less than £5 million and he is hoping to join his former teammate Eberechi Eze at Selhurst Park after his move to broke down.

make Diedhiou their priority

Ligue 1 side Dijon have made striker Famara Diedhiou their priority target to boost their attacking options, reports Foot Mercato.

The international who scored 12 goals in the Championship last season is seen as a replacement for Julio Tavares who departed for to join Al Faisly.

Diedhiou moved to from Angers in 2017 and he has a year remaining in his contract.

Partey turned down new offer

Thomas Partey’s future is up in the air after he rejected a contract renewal with Atletico Madrid, according to Marca.

The Spanish club is now set to part ways with the international as they await a formal offer from Arsenal.

Atletico are said to be eyeing 's Marc Roca as a potential replacement for Partey.

Niane attracting interest from

Charleroi forward Adama Niane might return to France this summer amid reported interest from French teams.

According to reports, the 27-year-old Mali international who left Troyes in 2018 is courting interest from , Sochaux and Auxerre.

The ex- attacker is struggling for playing time at Charleroi and he spent the second half of last season on loan at Oostende where he played four league matches.