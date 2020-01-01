African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Napoli plot £10m move for Sadiq Umar

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

West Ham offered Kessie

have been offered a chance to sign midfielder Franck Kessie, according to Evening Standard.

The Ivorian midfielder is said to be available on loan until the end of the season with David Moyes keen on bolstering his midfield options with a central midfielder.

Kessie has been previously linked with a number of Premier League clubs including Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal.

plot £10m move for Umar

club Napoli are plotting a £10 million move to sign loanee Sadiq Umar on a permanent deal this month, Serbian outlet Mozzart Sport claims.

Umar is currently on a season-long loan at Serbian Super Liga outfit Partizan and he stands as their top scorer with 16 goals across all competitions.

Partizan have the option to sign the Nigerian forward permanently at the end of the season but they might be tempted to release him this month amid interests from Napoli and Qatari clubs.

Bournemouth to move for £35m Traore

Bournemouth are ready to boost their fight against Premier League relegation with the signing of 's £35m rated Bertrand Traore, according to Foot Mercato.

Despite a 3-1 win over on Tuesday night, the Cherries are still in the drop zone and Traore, who previously played for , has emerged as an option for them.

and West Ham United are also tracking the Burkina Faso international who has scored three goals in 25 games across all competitions this term.

Lyon set to seal £13m deal for Kadewere

Lyon are close to completing the signing of Le Havre forward Tino Kadewere for a fee around £13 million, bonus inclusive.

RMC Sport disclosed that the Kids will sign the Zimbabwe international this month and release him to complete the season in Ligue 2.

Kadewere is the leading top scorer in the second-tier league with 18 goals in 20 matches.

Article continues below

Cornet attracts interest

Benfica are interested in signing Lyon forward Maxwel Cornet and they have met with the player's representatives, according to Foot Mercato.

The Ivorian striker, scorer of three goals this season, played against the Portuguese outfit in the Uefa group stage last year but they are yet to submit a formal offer for his services.