African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Manchester United to pay £70 million for Zaha

Man Utd line up £70m for Zaha return

are plotting a £70 million offer to bring forward Wilfried Zaha back to Old Trafford in the summer.

The Sun reported the Red Devils are leading the hunt to sign the international who played just four matches during his first stint at the club in 2013.

Although he is yet to score a goal this season, Zaha has featured in every Crystal Palace Premier League game this season.

Man Utd join Spurs in Onana pursuit

Manchester United have joined Hotspur in chasing 's £50million-rated goalkeeper Andre Onana, according to the Mirror .

The Red Devils' interest in the international came as a shock after they recently handed David De Gea a new four-year deal which makes him one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League.

Onana is considered as one of Ajax’s most prized assets after helping them to a win the Dutch Cup and Eredivisie titles last season.

He has kept six clean sheets in 13 Dutch top-flight games this season

Aluko set for Reading exit

Reading boss Mark Bowen said Sone Aluko is not in his plans when his loan stint with Chinese outfit Beijing Renhe ends at the end of the year.

During his temporary stint in , Aluko scored three goals in 16 Chinese Super League games as the Beijing outfit was relegated to the second-tier.

Aluko’s contract at the Madejski Stadium is expected to run through until June 2021.

"Same with Aluko - he's had his time in but unfortunately for him I haven't seen a lot of him playing. I've got my group now which I am more or less happy with,” Bowen said, as reported in Berkshire Live .

"That's football and it can change but here and now they are my thoughts on them."