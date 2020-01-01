African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Leicester City join race for Osimhen

join in race for £60m-rated Osimhen

Leicester City are interested in signing striker Victor Osimhen as a long-term replacement for Jamie Vardy, according to Daily Mail.

The Foxes face competition from league rivals and as well as clubs from with and Inter Milan strongly keen on his services.

The Nigerian goal poacher is valued at around £60 million by the French outfit after his impressive debut campaign where he scored 18 goals in 38 matches.

Dortmund chasing Arsenal’s Saka

are eyeing a move for 18-year-old Arsenal defender Bukayo Saka, according to Sunday Mirror.

The player of Nigerian descent has established himself in Arsenal's first team this season, however, he has just 12 months left on his current contract.

Saka is currently in talks over a new contract at the Emirates Stadium after returning eight assists and three goals across all competitions this term.

Arsenal’s move for Partey dependent on UCL qualification

Arsenal need to qualify for next season's to be able to afford midfielder Thomas Partey.

The Express reported that a return to the elite European competition would guarantee the Gunner's financial capacity to sign the Ghanaian player for £43.5million.

Partey has been heavily linked with a move to North London recently with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta a big fan of his game.

Aboubakar to leave for €7 million

Vincent Aboubakar is ready to end his six-year stay at Porto with the Portuguese giants demanding at least €7 million for the forward, according to Marca.

The star has struggled to gather regular playing time in Sergio Conceicao's team due to fitness concerns since he recovered from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury back in 2018.

Despite playing five games so far this season, Aboubakar is attracting interest from the Middle East and he is still a target for .

Bolasie returns to

Yannick Bolasie has ended his loan at CP and has returned to , according to A Bola.

The DR Congolese winger joined the Portuguese side on a season-long loan last summer, and he played 24 games in all competitions, returning two goals.

Sporting returned to training this week and Bolasie, alongside PSG loanee Jese, were absent and are no longer part of the Lions' plans.