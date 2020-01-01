African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Kalu closes in on Fenerbahce move

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

’s Bono agree four-year deal with

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has agreed a four-year deal with Sevilla after impressing during his loan spell.

Goal understands Sevilla will pay €4 million to sign Bono who has a year left on his contract with the second division outfit.

The 29-year-old played 18 matches for Sevilla in all competitions, including 10 in their victorious campaign last term.

More teams

The full story here

close in on Kalu move

winger Samuel Kalu is close to joining Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce.

Sabah claims the Yellow Canaries are in talks to sign the 23-year-old international on a season-long loan with the option to buy.

Kalu has featured in Bordeaux's first two games of the season, gathering just 27 minutes in total.

Partey wants Arsenal move

Thomas Partey is keen on a move to Arsenal but the Gunners' hopes of landing the midfielder this window will rest on the club’s ability to move players on over the coming weeks.

Goal understands the midfielder wants a move to North London provided a deal can be agreed between the two clubs.

Partey who has a £44.5 million release clause in his contract is reportedly attracting interest from club Milan.

Read more here

eyeing Elneny loan

Sampdoria are hoping to sign Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny on loan this summer, according to TuttomercatoWeb.

Claudio Ranieri is interested in boosting his squad with the midfielder who spent the entire 2019-20 season on loan at .

Koulibaly agrees terms with Man City

centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly has agreed personal terms with ahead of a potential transfer to the Premier League, according to France Football.

Article continues below

The reported agreement means City must now agree a fee with his Serie A club, who are yet to receive a formal bid this summer.

Several European clubs including , and PSG have been linked with a move for Koulibaly in the last few seasons.