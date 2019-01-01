African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Barcelona show interest in Camavinga

show interest in Camavinga

Barcelona are monitoring starlet Eduardo Camavinga following his bright start to the 2019-20 season.

Reports claim Eric Abidal and Barcelona's scouts are watching the Angola-born midfielder who has played 12 games in Ligue 1 this season.

17-year-old Camavinga was named the Ligue Played of the Month for August after his starring performance against PSG and he is tied to the Roazhon Park outfit until 2022.

Milan want Matic as Kessie replacement

Franck Kessie’s future at is uncertain after he was dropped from their 1-0 loss to on Sunday.

Reports suggest the Rossoneri have their sights set on 's Nemanja Matic as a likely replacement for Kessie, with his contract at Old Trafford set to expire in June.

Kessie only joined Milan permanently last summer, after a two-year loan from but growing interest from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers put his future in doubt ahead of the January transfer window.

Spurs consider Ziyech to replace Eriksen

Hotspur are hoping to make playmaker Hakim Ziyech fill Christian Eriksen’s void at the club, according to 90 min.

Eriksen is set to leave the North London club next summer when his contract expires and the club will be ready to accept any offer for the Danish star in January.

Ziyech has contributed six goals and 11 assists across all competitions for Ajax who sit at the top of the Eredivisie table.