African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Aubameyang agrees contract extension with Arsenal

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

target Upamecano

Real Madrid are interested in signing defender Dayot Upamecano after his fine performances in the .

According to AS, Zidane admires the 21-year-old centre-back and is keen on reinforcing his defensive ranks with his signing.

Upamecano recently extended his contract at Leipzig until 2023 with a release clause of €45 million.

Aubameyang agrees contract extension with Arsenal

Arsenal have agreed terms with captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over his contract extension, reports the Telegraph.

The Gabonese star is said to have agreed a long-term deal worth £250,000-a-week and the final signing is 'extremely close'.

Aubameyang's new contract will make him the second-highest-paid Arsenal player after Mesut Ozil who earns £350,000 per week at the Emirates Stadium.

join Elneny chase

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny is a wanted man in the Turkish Super Lig.

Turkish Football reported Galatasaray have joined Trabzonspor and in the Egyptian’s pursuit and they are considering a loan bid for his services.

Elneny moved to to join Besiktas last summer after struggling for first-team action under Unai Emery and the Black Eagles hold the option to make his loan deal permanent.

Fofana set to complete Lens move

midfielder Seko Fofana is set to complete a €10 million move to newly-promoted club Lens, claims Foot Mercato .

The international is expected to sign a four-year deal this week and he will be the fifth signing to move to Stade Bollaert-Delelis this summer.