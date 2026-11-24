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Al-Nassr star Sadio Mane has returned to lead the Saudi side against Qatar's Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite, after missing the last Clasico against bitter rivals Al-Ahli.

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Al-Nassr host Al-Sadd at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Tuesday, on matchday five of the AFC Champions League Elite league stage.

Angie Postecoglou has gone with his strongest line-up. The Australian needs a big win to boost Al-Nassr's hopes of reaching the round of 16 of the Asian competition.

Sadio Mane is the standout name in the starting XI. The Senegalese star returns after missing last Friday's 3-1 defeat to Al-Ahli, a rearranged ninth-round fixture in the Roshn League.

He sat out that Clasico following the birth of his new child, but he comes back today as a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champion after a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

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On Tuesday, CAS upheld Senegal's appeal against a decision by the Confederation of African Football's Appeal Board. That decision had deemed the "Lions of Teranga" to have lost the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final by withdrawal, despite their 1-0 win on the pitch, and handed Morocco a 3-0 victory.

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Mane leads the Al-Nassr attack alongside another returning player, French winger Kingsley Coman, who started on the bench against Al-Ahli. Portuguese stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix join them.

Samu Costa makes it three Portuguese players in the side, lining up in midfield alongside Brazilian Angelo.

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At the back, Nawaf Boushal and Awad Aman start at full-back, with Abdulelah Al-Amri and Frenchman Mohamed Simakan in the middle, in front of Brazilian goalkeeper Bento.

Postecoglou wants his strongest side to get Al-Nassr back to winning ways. Another slip after the Clasico defeat to bitter rivals Al-Ahli would make it two in a row.

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He also wants to climb back into the round-of-16 qualification places in the AFC Champions League Elite, having dropped out of them.

Al-Nassr go into the match 10th in the West group with six points from two wins and a defeat. They still have a postponed game against the UAE's Al-Wasl to play in December.

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Al-Sadd sit 13th in the West group. They've taken just two points from a possible 12, with two draws and two defeats, and are still waiting for their first win.

Al-Nassr line-up:

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Goalkeeper: Bento

Defence: Nawaf Boushal, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Mohamed Simakan, Awad Aman

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Midfield: Angelo, Samu Costa, Joao Felix

Attack: Kingsley Coman, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane