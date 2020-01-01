'Africa is not a laboratory' - Drogba joins Eto'o in denouncing 'racist' remarks by French doctors

The former Ivory Coast international has also hit back at the doctors who made controversial statements about the continent in a TV broadcast

and legend Didier Drogba has joined the likes of Samuel Eto'o and Demba Ba in denouncing the remarks of two French medical practitioners who said on television the vaccine that could be effective in treating coronavirus should first be tested in Africa.

Professors Jean-Paul Mira and Camille Locht made the assertions on French TV channel LCI, and this did not go down well with the likes of Eto'o and Ba, who considered the comments racist.

Drogba joined in and hit out at the medical practitioners in a series of tweets calling African leaders to protect the continent's image.

Aidez nous à sauver les vies en Afrique et stopper la propagation de ce virus qui déstabilise le monde entier, au lieu de nous envisager comme cobayes. C est aberrant!

Les dirigeants Africains ont la responsabilité de protéger les populations de ces complots abominables. — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) April 2, 2020

“It is inconceivable that we continue to accept this. Africa is not a laboratory," the 42-year-old said.

"I strongly denounce these serious, racist and contemptuous remarks!

"Help us save lives in Africa and stop the spread of this virus which is destabilizing the whole world, instead of considering ourselves as guinea pigs.



"It's absurd! African leaders have a responsibility to protect people from these heinous plots ”

The coronavirus has affected more than a million people worldwide with more than 53,000 deaths.