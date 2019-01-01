Afful in Columbus Crew contract talks

The 33-year-old could be leaving the MAPFRE Stadium should he fail to conclude a new deal with the MLS side

Major Soccer League ( ) club are currently engaging international Harrison Afful over a possible extension of their association.

After four years with the outfit, the full-back has run out his contract, allowing for a possible exit should he and Crew fail to reach a new deal.

Club-mate and compatriot Jonathan Mensah, on the other hand, has been confirmed on coach Caleb Porter's roster for the 2020 season.

"Crew SC exercised the options of defenders Waylon Francis, Hector Jimenez and Jonathan Mensah; as well as midfielders Luis Argudo, Pedro Santos and Wil Trapp," the club announced in a statement on their official website.

"The club is also currently in negotiations with out-of-contract defender Harrison Afful."

This year, Afful made 22 MLS appearances for the Crew, starting in each of those games.

“As we continue preparations for the 2020 season, our goal is to build a roster that can compete for championships,” said Crew SC President and General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko.

“We want to build on the work done by our technical staff and players this season as we continue to solidify our identity in this new era of our Club.

"While it is never easy to make difficult personnel decisions at the beginning of each offseason, we are confident the roster will continue to evolve in the coming months as we look toward 2020 and beyond.”

Compatriot Lalas Abubakar will also stay at the Crew for next season but the contract option for another countryman Edward Opoku has been declined.

