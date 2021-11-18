AFF Suzuki Cup: Singapore squad, fixtures, results, table, TV schedule and online streams

Singapore didn't deal as well with the Covid-19 enforced break from football as some of their rivals and 2021 has been a year to forget so far.

Tatsuma Yoshida's men started off on a positive note when they drew 1-1 with Afghanistan in a friendly back in May, but they were unable to build on that when their World Cup qualification resumed in June.

Palestine, Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia all proved to be too strong as Singapore conceded a disappointing 12 goals in three games - and they had to settle for fourth place in Group D as a result with a mere seven points from eight games.

They will be looking to turn things around at the Suzuki Cup and the news that the tournament will take place on home ground will have served as a major boost for the Lions.

Much will depend on the form of star players Hariss Harun and Ikhsan Fandi, though, with the former returning home this year after a hugely successful spell with Malaysian giants JDT, while the latter continues to play his trade in Europe with Norwegian side Jerv.

Suzuki Cup group A table

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points 1 Thailand 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Myanmar 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Philippines 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Singapore 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Timor-Leste 0 0 0 0 0 0

Suzuki Cup Group A fixtures

Date / Time Match TV channel December 5 Singapore vs Myanmar TBC December 5 Timor-Leste vs Thailand TBC December 8 Philippines vs Singapore TBC December 8 Myanmar vs Timor-Leste TBC December 11 Timor-Leste vs Philippines TBC December 11 Thailand vs Myanmar TBC December 14 Philippines vs Thailand TBC December 14 Singapore vs Timor-Leste TBC December 18 Thailand v Singapore TBC December 18 Myanmar v Philippines TBC

Singapore squad

Name Team Position Hassan Sunny Lion City Sailors Goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud Hougang United Goalkeeper Syazwan Buhari Tampines Rovers Goalkeeper Zharfan Rohaizad Tanjong Pagar Goalkeeper Amirul Adli Lion City Sailors Defender Iqram Rifqi Geylang International Defender Irfan Fandi Pathum United Defender Nazrul Nazari Hougang United Defender Jacob Mahler Young Lions Defender Nur Adam Abdullah Lion City Sailors Defender Safuwan Baharudin Selangor Defender Shakir Hamzah Tanjong Pagar Defender Tajeli Salamat Lion City Sailors Defender Zulqarnaen Suzliman Young Lions Defender Adam Swandi Lion City Sailors Midfielder Anumanthan Kedah Midfielder Hariss Harun Lion City Sailors Midfielder Saifullah Akbar Lion City Sailors Midfielder Shahdan Sulaiman Lion City Sailors Midfielder Song Uiyoung Lion City Sailors Midfielder Zulfahmi Arifin Sukhotai Midfielder Amy Recha Geylang International Attacker Faris Ramli Lion City Sailors Attacker Ikhsan Fandi Jerv Attacker Gabriel Quak Lion City Sailors Attacker Hafiz Nor Lion City Sailors Attacker Shawal Anuar Hougang United Attacker

How to watch Singapore at the Suzuki Cup

Singapore national team results

2021



Date Match Competition May 29 Afghanistan 1-1 Singapore International Friendly June 3 Palestine 4-0 Singapore World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers June 7 Uzbekistan 5-0 Singapore World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers June 11 Singapore 0-3 Saudi Arabia World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers November 11 Singapore 1-2 Kyrgyz Republic International friendly November 16 Singapore 1-7 Morocco A International friendly

2019



Date Match Competition March 20 Malaysia 0-1 Singapore AIRMARINE Cup March 23 Oman (5-4 on pens) 1-1 Singapore AIRMARINE Cup June 8 Singapore 4-3 Solomon Islands International Friendly June 11 Singapore 1-2 Myanmar International Friendly September 5 Singapore 2-2 Yemen World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers September 10 Singapore 2-1 Palestine World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers October 6 Jordan 0-0 Singapore International Friendly October 11 Saudi Arabia 3-0 Singapore World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers October 15 Singapore 1-3 Uzbekistan World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers November 15 Qatar 2-0 Singapore International Friendly November 19 Yemen 1-2 Singapore World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers

