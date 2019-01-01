Afcon: Zimbabwe ready to compete with the best in Africa, says Felton Kamambo

The Warriors will face hosts Egypt in the opening match of the continental competition on June 21

Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) president Felton Kamambo says the Warriors are ready to surprise many in .

Kamambo believes that the national team squad has the potential of registering positive results during the finals, despite being regarded as underdogs.

In an interview with The Herald, the Zifa president says the tournament gives them a chance to face some of the elite sides in the continent.

“Like I said before we are not going there to make numbers but to compete and bring results back home. The 2019 Afcon tournament has presented a perfect opportunity to take our brand high up there to compete with the best in Africa," he said.

‘‘I believe in our squad and I am positive that we are going to be a surprise package. Those who have already made the decision to partner us on this journey, I say thank you so much. Those who are still thinking about it don’t hesitate to be part of history."

The Warriors are in Group A alongside hosts Egypt, DRC Congo and .

The South African nation will play on Saturday in a final pre-Afcon friendly.