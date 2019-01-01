Afcon U23: Taiwo Awoniyi delighted with Nigeria qualification

The Olympic Eagles overturned a goal deficit against Zdravko Logarusic’s men to clinch a ticket to the Afcon U23 tournament

Taiwo Awoniyi has expressed his delight following the qualification of for the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations in .

After a first-leg 1-0 defeat in Khartoum, the Olympic Eagles overturned the deficit, thrashing Sudan 5-0 at Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Tuesday.

A first-half brace from Ndifreke Effiong and an effort from the 05 attacker, as well as strikes from Sunday Faleye and Abdulahi Sanusi ensured the West Africans victory.

The on-loan forward has taken to the social media to praise his side for their performances against Zdravko Logarusic’s men.

“Always an honour [to represent Nigeria],” Awoniyi posted on Instagram.

“Great performance from the team and amazing support in Asaba. [We have] qualified for AFCON U23 2019, glory to the most high.”

The Afcon U23 tournament will take place from November 8 to 22. Nigeria are the reigning champions.

The top three teams at the competition will qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic men's football tournament.