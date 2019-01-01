Afcon: Tunisia midfielder Ferjani Sassi overcomes injury setback

The midfielder has been certified fully fit by the team doctor as coach Alan Giresse get sets to pick his final 23-man squad

midfielder Ferjani Sassi has received a clean bill of health from the national team’s doctor Suhail Al-Shamli ahead of the announcement of the Carthage Eagles' final 23-man squad to the 2019 .

Sassi, who was part of the Tunisia team to the 2018 Fifa World Cup in , has been in a race against time to be fully fit for the tournament in , and he has now been certified fit for action.

"Ferjani Sassi completed his recovery and rehab programs and is now fit to participate in the games,” Al-Shamli told an Egyptian television program.

"Sassi participated normally in the national team's training as he is prepared physically and technically for the games.

"The decision of calling up Sassi to Tunisia's squad will be in the hands of team's manager, but he is medically fit," he concluded.

Sassi, who plays his club football in with , underwent surgery recently for a foot injury, which had kept him off the field for over a month.

The midfield maestro fractured a bone in his foot during Zamalek's 1-0 win over Hassania Agadir in the Confederation Cup quarter-final in April.

The 27-year-old has been a big hit with Zamalek since switching from Saudi side Al-Nasr last summer.

Sassi scored seven goals while also providing three assists.

The experience of the midfielder will be needed as Tunisia, who are drawn in Group E of the African tournament alongside Mali, Mauritania, and Angola, will be hoping for a good outing in Egypt.