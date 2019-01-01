Afcon: Tunisia in the best possible shape - Alain Giresse

The French coach is happy with the form exhibited by the Carthage Eagles in the build-up to the tournament in Egypt

coach Alain Giresse has affirmed the readiness of his team to compete for honours at the 2019 .

In their final build-up game played on Monday, the Carthage Eagles secured a 2-1 win over another -bound team Burundi, and Giresse described the victory as a morale-boosting one.

"Winning our last friendly match against Burundi ahead of traveling to for the African Cup is very positive, especially on the mental level," Giresse said, according to Egyptian news outlet Ahram Online.

"We face a stubborn opponent and the game showed us the difficulties that await us in the finals."

Tunisia, who are drawn in Group E alongside Mali, Mauritania and Angola, will open their campaign against the Palancas Negras next Monday.

"We delivered a good game against Burundi which boosted the confidence of our players, especially after our triumph over the World Cup's runners-up last week. So we are in the best shape for the Afcon finals," the French tactician Giresse affirmed.

"We gave the chance for all our players in the friendly matches to test their readiness and this will allow us to choose the best ones for the opener against Angola."

With just a solitary Afcon title to their name, many have tipped the Carthage Eagles as one of the favourites to win the 2019 title.