Afcon: Musona promises Zimbabwe will play Egypt as financial problems resolved

The Warriors will face hosts Egypt in the opening match of the continental competition on Friday

The government of Zimbabwe has intervened on a stand-off between the Football Association (Zifa) and the national team over unpaid allowances.

Zimbabwe is expected to face hosts in the (Afcon) finals opener on June 21 (Friday) but the strike had put the fate of the match in the balance.

The Warriors claimed the football association executive had not paid their allowances and appearance fee with each player claiming US$9 000.

The players further protested the fact that Tafadzwa Kutinyu, Walter Musona and Ovidy Karuru — had ended up having to meet their medical bills while on national team duty.

Zimbabwe's training on Thursday was halted as a meeting between Zifa officials and Acting Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Kazembe Kazembe went on.

“You have to play for those people who are home, especially President (Mnangagwa), who has been supporting your cause," Kazembe was quoted by the Herald newspaper.

"This is a national cause and some of the things you are raising we were not aware of them, but we have to find ways to ensure Zifa addresses those issues.”

Article continues below

Captain Knowledge Musona, as a sign of a resolved impasse after the government's intervention, said they will face the Pharaohs in the opener.

“We are glad that our issues have been dealt with in this meeting and we have received the commitment that our dues will be dealt with and we can promise you that we will play the match against ," Musona said.

The Warriors are in Group A alongside hosts Egypt, DRC Congo and .