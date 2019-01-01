Afcon 2019: Harambee Stars kits against Algeria revealed
Harambee Stars will don the new red Macron kits as they take on Algeria in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) group opening match on Sunday.
Kenya will open their Group C campaign against the Desert Warriors at the 30 June Stadium after qualifying for the 2019 edition ending a 15-year wait.
The match against the Desert Warriors from Algeria will kick off at 11:00 PM EAT after Senegal and Tanzania's group opening clash.
Harambee Stars' kits were revealed on Saturday's pre-match meeting in Cairo. Sebastien Migne and his team have been taking part in training sessions since Thursday when they arrived from Europe.
Initially, Kenya were in a residential training camp in France for 19 days where they also played fellow Afcon participants Madagascar and the Democratic Republic of Congo in friendly matches.
Injuries to Brian Mandela have forced Migne to pick a different defence line-up as Musa Mohamed too suffered a knock in the training session in France. The Nkana defender is subject to a late fitness test and may still feature.