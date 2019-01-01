Afcon: Defending champions Cameroon sound caution with 11-0 rout

The Indomitable Lions were as ruthless as ever in a preparatory game for the upcoming continental gathering

A day after beating Zambia 2-1 in a pre- fixture, cup holders reiterated their readiness for the their title defence in with an 11-0 demolition of Spanish second tier side Alcorcon on Monday.

The game was the Indomitable Lions' last fixture in before moving to to continue their preparations for the June 21-July tournament.

Romanian-based Jacques Zoua scored thrice on the day, while Angers striker Stephane Bahoken and ace Karl Toko Ekambi registered a double each.

It was forward Clinton Njie who started the annihilation in the sixth minute before Bahoken and Toko Ekambi added two more goals, in the 16th and 19th minutes.

Before half-time there were three more strikes courtesy of PSG striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Ekambi and Bahoken.

After the break, 17-year-old Steve Mvoue netted his maiden senior strike before Zoua registered a double to make it 9-0.

Article continues below

The Lions were not done just yet as Maritimo striker Diederrick Joel Tagueu added his name to the scoresheet, with Zoua adding an 89th minute effort to complete his hat-trick and seal the 11-0 victory.

Cameroon's final 23-man squad is expected to be named by Friday, the same day the Lions take on Mali in their last test fixture before the tournament.

In , the five-time champions have been pitted against , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F.

