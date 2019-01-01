Afcon: Burundi coach Olivier Niyungeko names final squad

The Swallows head coach has revealed his final 23-man squad for the biennial tournament taking place in Egypt

Burundi oach Olivier Niyungeko has announced his final team list for the African Cup of Nations finals, scheduled to kick off in on June 21.

Saido Berahino, whose contract was terminated by Stoke City last month was included in Niyungeko’s final 23-man list.

Following the announcement of their final squad, Burundi will take on in a friendly game on Tuesday in Doha, .

They will then leave for , where they will battle the Carthage Eagles in another friendly game on June 17, before departing for Alexandria, .

Burundi will battle in their first Group B fixture on June 22, before taking on Madagascar and Guinea on June 27 and June 30, respectively.

Final squad

Goalkeepers: Jonathan Nahimana, Justin Ndikumana, Arthyr Mac Arakaza.

Defenders: Frederic Nsabiyumva, Moussa Omar, David Nshimirimana, Ngando Omar, Christophe Nduwarugira, Karim Nizigiyimana.

Midfielders: Pierrot Kwizera, Gael Bigirimana, Gael Duhayindavyi, Moustapha Francis, Enock Nsabumukama, Shassir Nahimana.

Strikers: Fiston Abdoul-Razak, Saido Berahino, Mohamed Amissi, Cedric Amisi, Shabani Hussein, Elvis Kamsoba, Laudit Mavugo, Selemani Ndikumana.