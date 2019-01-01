Afcon: Abdul Majeed Waris learned of Black Stars snub on social media - agent

Yussif Chibsah has shed light on his client's conduct in the wake of him failing to make the Black Stars' ultimate roster for Egypt

Abdul Majeed Waris' representative, Yussif Alhassan Chibsah, has clarified situation surrounding the striker's much-criticised behaviour, after he was dropped from 's final squad for the upcoming finals in .

Part of a 28-man team camping in the United Arab Emirates, the FC forward was undoubtedly the biggest casualty as Black Stars coach James Kwesi Appiah picked his team for the June 21-July19 championship.

Reports say the 27-year-old locked himself in a room upon learning of his exclusion, and failed to turn up for a final team meeting to finalise the tournament-bound selection.

"It was always not going to be easy to be left out of the final squad for the Afcon but the coach and his technical team has the final authority over the team," Chibsah, a former Ghana international, told Ashh FM.

"Majeed Waris was disappointed for his exclusion when he saw the news circulating on social media before he was informed officially.

"He locked himself up in his room because he was in a bad mood after seeing it on social media, so that was why he refused to open the door when someone knocked.

"Ideally, it is the technical team that informs players of their exclusion from the team but it will depend on the channel of communication in the team."

The 2019 disappointment is the third setback to Waris' hopes of playing at the Africa Cup of Nations, after his first tournament appearance for Ghana at the 2014 Fifa World Cup in .

At the peak of his international career, he was forced to miss the 2015 Afcon in Equatorial Guinea due to injury and got snubbed by then Ghana coach Avram Grant for the 2017 championship in Gabon.

Article continues below

Last season, he made 33 league appearances during a loan spell with French outfit , starting 25 of the games and scoring five times.

Ghana have been pitted against , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F of the upcoming Afcon finals.

