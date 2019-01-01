Afcon 2021 Qualifiers Tuesday wrap: Billiat brace hands Zimbabwe victory over Zambia

The Kaizer Chiefs star powered the Warriors to a crucial victory in the qualifiers

A Khama Billiat brace fired Zimbabwe to a 2-1 win at National Heroes Stadium on Tuesday, their first 2021 qualifying victory in Group H.

Billiat first struck 10 minutes into the match before Patson Daka levelled for the hosts 10 minutes later.

The star then condemned Chipolopolo to defeat with another goal 11 minutes from full-time.

The result saw Zimbabwe jump to second spot in Group H with four points, just two behind leaders .

For Zambia, they remain rooted at the bottom of the log after two defeats.

Zimbabwe were held to a goalless draw by Botswana in their group opener on Friday.

But for Zambia, they now anchor the group, having conceded six goals in two games.

In another interesting result on Monday, Ethiopia came from behind to stun 2015 African champions with a 2-1 win at Bahir Da Stadium.

Surafel Dagnachew and Shimelis Bekele scored to cancel out defender Serge Aurier's opener for Ivory Coast five minutes into the encounter.

It was a huge victory for Ethiopia who had -based Beleke as the only foreign-based player when they faced a star-studded Ivory Coast side.

Having lost 1-0 away in Madagascar in their opening match, Ethiopia are now second behind group leaders Madagascar, who hammered Niger 6-2 earlier on.