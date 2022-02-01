Afcon 2021: 'Burkina Faso have no chance against Senegal' - Omollo

Ex-Kenya defender Sammy Omollo believes Burkina Faso have no chance of getting past Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final set for Wednesday at Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde.

The Stallions have been impressive in the biennial competition, eliminating Gabon and Tunisia in the Round of 16 and the quarter-final, respectively.

They will now be playing Africa's top-ranked side hoping to cause another upset.

However, the former Harambee Stars full-back believes it will not be possible to eliminate the 2019 finalists.

Burkina Faso's journey is over

"The Burkinabes have been one of the entertaining teams in this tournament, getting results when less expected," Omollo told GOAL on Tuesday.

"They were not scared to attack even against the best teams in terms of the technical approach like Tunisia. We also saw how they managed to course a scare against the hosts who needed penalties to win the match.

"Despite their undeniable quality, it will be a tough call to stop Senegal. The Teranga Lions have good quality within their squad as opposed to Burkina Faso.

"Their technical ability is also good, it will be tough to stop them. I believe they will with the Wednesday game comfortably."

Who is the favourite

The immediate former Gor Mahia assistant coach has also opined on who he believes will win the tournament.

"I am going with Cameroon for obvious reasons," Omollo continued.



"They are playing at home and have massive support from the fans as well as the stakeholders.

"It is a massive motivation and players will not want to disappoint. I don't see Egypt stopping them, although it will be a tough game. Cameroon have been improving from matchday one.

"The form of [Vincent] Aboubakar and Karl Toko Ekambi will be vital for them. Yes, Senegal, I believe, will make it to the final where I am confident they will play Cameroon.

"But with all the support, the Indomitable Lions will surely lift the trophy."

Cameroon will play Egypt in the second semi-final on Thursday.