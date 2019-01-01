Afcon 2019: We have what we need to beat Angola - Mauritania striker Diakite

The Mauritania striker is confident with his country’s chances against the Palancas Negras

Although labelled as underdogs, Mauritania forward Ismael Diakite is confident his country will get a victory over Angola in their second game at the ongoing 2019 (Afcon) on Saturday.

Tournament debutants Mauritania were hammered 4-1 by Mali in their opening Group E fixture, but Diakite has assured it would be a different ball game against Palancas Negras on Saturday.

Diakite is arguably his country's biggest goal threat and despite the deflating previous defeat, he insists his team-mates still have eyes on a last-16 place.

Diakite scored three goals during Afcon qualification and is his country's talisman up front.

"We have our chances for the last two games," Diakite told Caf's official website.

"We'll try to go and give everything. We have our chance and the whole squad is ready.

"Every player is valuable, we will try to make up for it in the next game. We have what we need to be able to do it. We want to win, only to win."

While Mauritania are looking to claim their first points at the Afcon, Angola who are winless in their past six Afcon games will be hopeful of capitalising on 's 1-1 draw with Mali on Friday.

A win would take Palancas Negras onto four points, level with leaders Mali who they face in their final group fixture.

Mauritania and Angola have only faced each other twice, each time in Afcon qualifiers where both teams won their home games.