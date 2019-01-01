Afcon 2019: 'We are the second favourites’ - Rohr hopes Nigeria can challenge Algeria

Despite his side’s recent win against Bafana Bafana, the tactician is wary of the challenge his side will face when they take on Djamel Belmadi’s men

coach Gernot Rohr denied suggestions his team are favourites going into Sunday’s clash against .

The North Africans triumphed over Cote d’Ivoire on penalties to secure a place in the last four while the Super Eagles defeated in a fiercely contested quarter-final game.

Ahead of this clash at Cairo’s football cathedral, Rohr’s men are widely perceived to be odds-on favourites having silenced Bafana Bafana, who knocked out hosts .

The German, however, does not feel his side should be considered the favourites against Djamel Belmadi’s side, who finished as group winners.

“When you beat the favourites, you are also one of the favourites. That was my opinion and it is still my opinion,” Rohr told the media.

“Now we have beaten one of the favourites, but we have to play a team which everybody here believes were the best in the group stage.

“So they are still favourites while we are the second favourites.

"The four teams remaining are the best teams of the tournament are number one in Africa, are number two and we are number three. We are all here and Algeria is playing so well.

“All is open but it’s reflecting that there are two countries from Morth Africa and two countries from West Africa.”

Algeria and Nigeria will face each other for the ninth time in Afcon history, and Rohr is upbeat his side will be fit for the crunch tie.

“After the difficult match against South Africa, we had to recover at first and during our training the next morning, we saw that some of our players had small injuries and we tried to give them the best treatments," he continued.

“We will have our last training this evening and hopefully all my players would be very fit.”