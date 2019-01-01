Africa Cup of Nations

Afcon 2019: Twitter reacts as Nigeria beat South Africa in the quarter-finals

Comments()
Getty Images
We are half way through the quarter-final stage of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) after rivals Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana clashed in Egypt

Nigeria beat South Africa 2-1 in a dramatic encounter at Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday night.

The game started slowly before Samuel Chukwueze's opener in the 27th minute. It was then up to Bafana Bafana to get into the game but the Super Eagles contained them very well.

That was until VAR came to Bafana's aid in the 71st minute. Goalscorer Bongani Zungu was in an offside position but he was played on-side since the ball wasn't passed to him by a South African player. Percy Tau's cross had actually struck the back of Nigeria's Odion Ighalo.

Editors' Picks

However South Africa let the game go in the 89th minute when keeper Ronwen Williams failed to clear a corner kick, allowing William Troost-Ekong to easily score into an inviting net.

We provide you with a massive Twitter reaction collection from both Nigeria and South Africa on the night. There is match anticipation from famous superfan Botha Msila.

We have video reaction from the VAR incident, fan reaction from the stadium and big screens elsewhere.

Article continues below

We also discover that there are many supporters impressed with the performance of Chukwueze. Finally, there are just as many Nigerian fans who loved to comment they ate 'Banana Banana' on this night.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close