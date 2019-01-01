Afcon 2019: Super Eagles showed mental strength against Cameroon - Oliseh

Second-half goals Ighalo and Iwobi helped Gernot Rohr's team overcome the reigning African champions in a grueling encounter

Former coach Sunday Oliseh has lauded the Super Eagles for their mental strength following Saturday's 3-2 win over in an Round of 16 clash.

The three-time African champions fought back from a goal deficit at half-time to edge the Indomitable, with two goals within three minutes of play in the second-half.

Odion Ighalo’s double and a match-winning goal from Alex Iwobi helped Nigeria to win the five-goal thriller in Alexandria.

They will meet in the quarterfinals on July 10, after Stuart Baxter's men defeated host nation 1-0 in Cairo.

Article continues below

Oliseh feels the Super Eagles can go all the way for their fourth continental crown, after fighting tooth and nail for the victory in Alexandria.

“Super Eagles players show strong mental strength to beat Cameroon and qualify for the quarter-finals. Now everything is possible! Delighted for the boys,” Oliseh tweeted.