Afcon 2019: We are ready for Uganda - Senegal coach Aliou Cisse

A quarterfinal berth is up for grabs when the Teranga Lions take on the Cranes at the Cairo international Stadium

coach Aliou Cisse believes his side is battle-ready for their Round of 16 clash with on Friday.

The Teranga Lions reached the knockout stage of the competition after finishing second in Group C with six points, following their victories over and and a defeat to .

Although Cisse admitted the Cranes will be difficult, he is optimistic the Teranga Lions can win the game as he sets his sights on securing qualification for the quarterfinals.

“We are ready. Our motivation is simply to win. Uganda are a strong team,” Cisse said in a pre-match press conference.

“They defend and attack well. Every game has its merit and this one will be a big game.”

Senegal reached the quarterfinal of the 2017 edition before they were eliminated by after losing via a penalty shoot-out.

They have never claimed the Afcon title in their history, with their best performance in 2002, when they finished as runners-up behind the Indomitable Lions.