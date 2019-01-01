Afcon 2019: Senegal and Tunisia to clash in semi-final

The Carthage Eagles have set up a date with the Teranga Lions after thrashing Madagascar on Thursday

will take on in the semi-final of the 2019 (Afcon) at 30 June Stadium on Sunday.

The Cartage Eagles demolished Madagascar 3-0 with goals from Ferjani Sassi, Youssef Msakni and Naim Sliti.

The victory ensured their place in the last four of the continental tournament for the first time in 15 years, having last played in the semi-final in 2004, where they defeated in a penalty shoot-out to reach the final.

On Wednesday, the Teranga Lions secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Benin to book their place in the semi-final for the first time in 13 years.

Both sides have met 20 times, with Senegal winning four of the encounters, including their last meeting in January 2017 at the Africa Cup of Nations while seven of the ties ended in stalemates.

Tunisia have won the African title once in 2004, while Senegal have never claimed the coveted trophy, with their best performance being the 2002 edition where they finished as runners-up behind .