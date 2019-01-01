Afcon 2019: Nigeria have forgotten about Algeria loss - Patrick Pascal

The Super Eagles official has explained the mood in the camp ahead of their third-place game against the Carthage Eagles

team coordinator Patrick Pascal has stressed that the Nigerian team have forgotten about their loss to and are fully focused on their third/fourth-place playoff against .

The Super Eagles were beaten 2-1 through a stoppage-time winner by Riyad Mahrez, and Pascal admitted they were disappointed to lose the way they did.

Pascal revealed how the players were spoken to, in order to put the defeat behind them and concentrate on the third-place game.

“It was an energy-sapping game and we didn’t deserve to lose the way we did,” Pascal told Goal.

“It was difficult for the players when we got to the hotel but things have calmed down a little now. We had to do a lot of talking and psyching them up because they really wanted to play in the final.

“They have assured us that they won’t disappoint. It is our last chance and we want to utilize it very well. We know it is good for us to end the competition well.”