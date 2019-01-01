Afcon 2019: Kenya will make a comeback for the next tournament – Nick Mwendwa

FKF President assures Kenyans that the team will remain strong and united despite the early exit from 2019 Afcon in Egypt

The Football Federation have assured Kenyans that Harambee Stars will feature in the next finals despite the early exit from the 2019 edition.

Kenya, who were making their first appearance in the finals after a 15-year wait, narrowly failed to make it past the group stages in after finishing third in a pool won by , while Africa's top-ranked side came second.

FKF boss Nick Mwendwa is confident they have now laid a strong foundation for the team to feature in the tournament on a regular basis.

“Can we come back again, yes we are going to come back, we will be at the next Afcon, I can assure you that,” Mwendwa told Goal in an interview from .

“We will not disappear from the big stage, we want to be a regular figure in the tournament and I can confidently tell you Kenya will be there come the next edition.

“We are on a very good path, we have now made a good team, and we have created a good collaboration with the government and our next step now is to qualify for Chan. Let us try hard and qualify for the Chan.”

Mwendwa also thanked the government for the support they accorded the team throughout the Afcon tournament.

“I think we have done a good job, we set up to prepare a team, we worked very hard to prepare the team, we managed one win but I am not happy to concede seven goals,” Mwendwa continued.

“I don’t want to complain about the goals we conceded because we also lost two of our key players to injuries just before the tournament kicked off. It was a huge blow but we must now accept the outcome and focus ahead.

Article continues below

“I also thank the government for the support they gave the team, all allowances for the players have been paid, and it was good that we did not have players complaining because of money.”

“We can criticise the players for their performances but we should also look at what they did at the Afcon. I think it is not the time to hit out at the team but time to support the team so they can focus on the upcoming assignments.”

Harambee Stars lost their opener 2-0 to Algeria, beat East African neighbours 3-2 before falling to Senegal 3-0 in their final Group match.