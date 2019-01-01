Afcon 2019: Ivory Coast v South Africa: Kick off, TV channel, squad news & preview

Two former Afcon champions will clash in Cairo with the Elephants searching for their maiden win over Bafana Bafana

start their 2019 (Afcon) Group D campaign against at the Al Salam Stadium on Monday.

The Elephants have been touted as one of the tournament favourites having won the Afcon title four years ago under the guidance of Frenchman Herve Renard.

Local coach Ibrahim Kamara is the man, who has been tasked with leading the West African giants to their third continental title.

The 53-year-old trainer guided the team through a successful qualifying campaign which included impressive victories over Rwanda and Central African Republic (CAR).

Game Ivory Coast v South Africa Date Monday, June 24 Time 16:30 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In South Africa, the game will be shown live on SuperSport TV and SABC

DSTV channel Free-to-air channel SuperSport 4 SABC 3

Squads & Team News

Hotspur right-back Serge Aurier, who was part of Ivory Coast's 2015 Afcon winning squad, has been appointed team captain.

However, all eyes will be on winger Wilfried Zaha and OSC forward Nicolas Pepe, who are coming off successful seasons at club level.

Meanwhile, South Africa will be hoping to get off to a winning start as they mark their return to the finals after failing to qualify for the previous tournament.

British coach Stuart Baxter was in charge of Bafana Bafana's successful qualifying campaign which included a historic 2-0 victory over in Uyo.

The former U19 coach is hoping to ensure that Bafana go all the way and clinch their second Afcon title.

South Africa's key player is and Hove Albion forward Percy Tau, who played an important role in helping his nation reach the finals.

His former teammate at , Themba Zwane has established himself as one of the top attacking midfielders on the African continent.

Match Preview

In head-to-head stats, Ivory Coast and South Africa have met six times according to the Fifa website.

Article continues below

The Elephants will be keen to end Bafana's dominance over them having recorded two defeats and four draws against the Southern African giants.

Their last meeting was in 2014 where South Africa secured a 2-0 win in the Nelson Mandela Challenge friendly match where the team's fielded a weakened line-up.

Both teams will be desperate to avoid a defeat which is imperative in the so-called 'Group of Death' with 1976 Afcon winners included, along with Namibia.