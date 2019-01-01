Africa Cup of Nations

Afcon 2019: Ismael Bennacer named Player of the Tournament

The teenage sensation has been awarded with the accolade after a string of solid performances as his country emerged as African champions
Algeria midfielder Ismael Bennacer has been named 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Player of the Tournament.

Although he never found the net throughout the competition, Bennacer played a key role in his side emerging as African champions for the first time since 1990.

His compatriot Rais M'Bohli was named Man of the Match after a fine performance in Algeria’s 1-0 win over Senegal in the final.

He becomes the second Algerian ever to claim this honour after Rabah Madjer in Afcon 1990.

