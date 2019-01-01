Afcon 2019: Injury boost for Kenya ahead of showdown with Senegal

The Harambee Stars received a huge boost as they ready to face the Lions of Teranga in a crucial Group C match set for Monday

have received an injury boost as they prepare to face in a pivotal finals clash on Monday.

defender Joash Onyango - who missed the Group C matches against and - and Philemon Otieno - who sat out the tie against the East African neighbours - have both resumed training and could be involved against the Lions of Teranga.

The Harambee Stars will come up against a wounded Senegalese side, who lost by a solitary goal to Algeria in their second match, and a win for either side in the decisive clash will guarantee them a place in the last 16.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) media liaison Barry Otieno has confirmed to Goal the two players are now in contention to feature in the crucial fixture.

“They have both resumed training and are being monitored closely,” Otieno told Goal in an interview from .

“I don’t think we have any other injury concerns apart from the two, whom I have a strong believe they will be involved.

"It is a match you need all your players possible and both Otieno and Onyango are already looking fit but the doctors will give the final answer latest on Sunday.”

Kenya's French coach Sebastien Migne is aware of the expectations in Kenya as the team readies to face Senegal, and has urged Kenyans to be realistic at the same time as the Harambee Stars face Africa's top-ranked team.

"It will be a game against the number one team in Africa and we have nothing to lose, but we will see then because we have a lot of expectations in the country I know that," Migne told reporters in .

“But we need to be realistic also knowing that it will be difficult but it was also difficult when we played against a few months ago (in the qualifiers when Kenya surprised the Black Stars in Nairobi with a 1-0 win), and we won then and we can also do it now.”

The Harambee Stars last faced Senegal in the tournament in 2004, when they lost 3-0 in .