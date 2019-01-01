Afcon 2019: I take the blame for Zimbabwe's defeats - Sunday Chidzambwa

The Warriors only managed a draw against Uganda and lost the other two matches in Group A

Zimbabwe head coach Sunday Chidzambwa conceded he is to blame for the poor results posted by the team in the finals.

The Warriors failed to win any of their games in Group A, suffering defeats to and DR Congo, and claimed a draw against .

The tactician believes a change in approach by the team is needed if they are to perform better in the future.

“I take the blame and maybe in the near future, we need a different approach. The players we picked must deliver, so we take the blame," he told Zimeye.

“If you look at our game, we were very slow. So there was that element and we were chasing the game and couldn’t come back.”

finished top of Group A with maximum points, Uganda finished second with four points, while the Democratic Republic of Congo managed three.