Afcon 2019: How Africa reacted to Algeria knocking out Ivory Coast

Three Africa Cup of Nations semi-finalists have already been confirmed and the excitement is beginning to build toward a climax

squeezed into the last four of Afcon after beating 4-3 on penalties at New Suez Stadium in on Thursday night.

The match was locked at 1-1 after extra-time. Sofiane Feghouli placed Algeria ahead in the 20th minute, before Jonathan Kodija equalised in the 62nd minute.

Baghdad Bounedjah missed a penalty during regulation time at the beginning of the second-half for Algeria, so he will be relieved this mistake didn't cost his nation victory.

We take a look at how the continent reacted to Algeria progressing to the last four right here. As one Tweet expressed, Algerians were so excited Twitter itself broke, but nothing could stop Africa hanging on for social media to get back online and then Tweet their feelings on the game.

Let me declare upfront, I’m supporting @MezahiMaher and #LesVerts in this game. He’s been behind #BafanaBafana in the last two matches. We need to see 🔥 on Sunday at Cairo stadium. #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/Fzb3Npabpw — Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Veli_Mbuli) July 11, 2019

In Algiers, supporters have taken over neighborhood stadiums to watch the match on a big screen. pic.twitter.com/9IgsC0mlXU — Maher Mezahi (@MezahiMaher) July 11, 2019

🇨🇮🇩🇿 | The Algeria squad have had a look round the Suez Stadium. #CIVALG pic.twitter.com/8expZUJ6Mc — DZ Football (@DZFootball_en) July 11, 2019

algeria scored🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/ycYh7WW9oB — nari PENTAGON FIRST WIN (@taegibbies) July 11, 2019

#CIVALG Penalty Shoot outs



Algeria 🇩🇿 ✔✔✔✔



Ivory coast 🇮🇪 ✔✔❌✔ — Felipe GDS Maximeilla (@Lewanjoski) July 11, 2019

The scenes in Finsbury Park as #Algeria put out Ivory Coast in ! Traffic stopped, flares, fireworks in the street. And this is only the quarter final. — Andrew Carrick (@EdFella) July 11, 2019

Twitter really tried to deny my Algeria celebration/Love Island commentary — Randa A. (@randaaimour) July 11, 2019

Super eagles will now face Algeria national team for the semifinals at AFCON — Johnpaul odo (@Johnpaulodo2) July 11, 2019

Brooo Algeria winning that game broke twitter — Zidane (@ZineddineDaif2) July 11, 2019

What a game. The best showing at the tournament so far. Algeria deservedly go through. Best team in the tournament by some distance. Cote D'Ivoire's best game in the tournament. But Algeria's far too strong right now. Should go all the way. #AFCON2019 — C.C (@TheBarcaCrypts) July 11, 2019

And again, Algeria 🇩🇿 made it to the Semi-finals.



It's 🇳🇬 vs Algeria 🇩🇿



Who takes the lead on to the finals??#AFCON2019#TotalAFCON2019#TotalAFCON2019#ALGCIV — Ella Okeys (@e_okeys) July 11, 2019

Lets gooooooooo Algeria! Yess!! 🇩🇿🇩🇿🇩🇿 — ايمان (@imanesthename) July 11, 2019

Nigeria Algeria it is!



Mouthwatering super match to look forward to!#TotalAFCON2019 — Steve Ogbode (@ogbode_) July 11, 2019