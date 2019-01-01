Afcon 2019: Football now doesn't depend on history - Tunisia striker Khenissi

The Cartage Eagles forward is not deterred by the 54-year jinx plaguing his team ahead of Monday’s Round of 16 clash against the Black Stars

forward Yassine Khenissi claims the continuous emphasis on ’s impressive past record against his country will not determine the outcome of Monday’s Round of 16 tie.

Tunisia have never beaten Ghana at Afcon, losing six and drawing once, but Khenissi believes the trend will change on Monday when they teams battle at the Ismaila stadium for a berth in the quarterfinal of the continental showpiece in .

"I believe in my team and they will perform well. Football now doesn't depend on history.” the Tunisia striker told the media..

"We're not the favourites after the former champions and the tournament hosts exited the tournament, as well as .

"As you see in this competition, there are no favourites but we will give our best to qualify."

Tunisia struggled to qualify from the Group Stage and could only get three points, having drawn against Angola, Mali and debutants Mauritania.

While many don't see the Carthage Eagles as title contenders for the Afcon 2019 title, Khenissi has stated he and his teammates have put their poor show in the Group Stage behind and all will see a ‘new’ Tunisia team on Monday.

"We don't think about the group stage matches. Tomorrow [Monday] you'll see a fresh face for the national team and all the players are united to qualify the Tunisian national team," the forward added.