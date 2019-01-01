Afcon 2019: Desabre hails Uganda and criticises Africa after joining Pyramids FC

The French coach reveals the reason he opted to sign for the Egyptian giants despite receiving several offers while at Afcon in Cairo

Sebastien Desabre has explained why he took the decision to sign for Egyptian side Pyramids FC.

The French coach parted ways with Federation of Football Association (Fufa) by mutual consent on Saturday, just a day after Uganda lost in the Round of 16 against at the .

“Pyramids is a good team with good players. It is very important for any coach to work hard and achieve his targets and objectives. I will do my work with humility as I did with Cranes,” Desabre is quoted by the Daily Monitor of Uganda.

After Desabre was reportedly linked to several top clubs in , and Europe, he didn't want to reveal any negotiations during Afcon.

“I had to respect the Cranes and Federation. That’s why in various press conferences I did not talk about my future,” added the 42-year-old coach, who said it was a privilege to work with Fufa, thanked President Moses Magogo for giving him the chance and wished Uganda all the best.

“Many Federations around Africa are not organised, but Fufa was different. Marketing, technical and media department were incredible and functional. The President (Magogo) and his team have put up a good structure and [I was] happy to have worked with them.”

Article continues below

This is the second club Desabre will coach in after briefly taking charge at Ismaily before signing up with the Cranes.

Pyramids FC, which plays in Egypt’s top division, is currently fighting for the title with giants Ahly and . They were founded recently in 2008 as Al Assiouty Sport and changed to its current name last year following the takeover by the Chairman of the Saudi Sports Authority Turki Al Sheikh.

Desabre will be the fourth coach to handle the side since July 2018. The other coaches were Alberto Valentim, Ricardo La Volpe, Hossam Hassan and Ramon Diaz.