Afcon 2019: Boost for Nigeria as Mikel makes timely return ahead of South Africa showdown

The midfielder has overcome a knee problem and could be set to give Gernot Rohr a major boost as the Super Eagles prepare for Stuart Baxter’s men

captain Obi Mikel has handed coach Gernot Rohr a selection boost ahead of their quarterfinal against .

The Super Eagles midfielder took part in light training during the team’s recovery session on Sunday morning, seven days after he limped out of Nigeria’s 2-0 defeat to Madagascar.

With this development, Rohr would be positive about his chances of playing against Bafana Bafana for a place in Afcon semifinal on Wednesday.

He had given a positive update to the press after his men silenced in Saturday’s Round of 16 encounter in Alexandria.

“Mikel is trying to run already, so we will see if he could be fit one time for [South Africa] clash,” he said.

Shehu Abdullahi, meanwhile, could be considered for selection after recovering from a hamstring injury suffered against Burundi.

“We hope that Shehu [Abdullahi] can come back, he was on the bench [against Cameroon],” Rohr continued.

“Right now, I’m very happy that we have competition for positions in the team, it us choices to make incase other players are tired or injured.”