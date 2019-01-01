Afcon 2019: Arnold Origi pens emotional message to Harambee Stars

Harambee Stars will face Taifa Stars of Tanzania in a must win Group C match at 30 June Stadium on Thursday

Former Kenyan goalkeeper Arnold Origi has told Harambee Stars players to put up a brave face despite losing to in their Group C opener.

Origi, who featured for in several qualifying matches before he changed citizenship to Norwegian, has asked the team not to dwell about on the Algeria defeat but prepare adequately for the second group match against .

“You have got everything you need in and within you, to do and achieve something that has never been seen or experienced in Kenyan football,” Origi wrote on his official Facebook page.

“You have shown that before. The only way you will be able to do that, is by not letting any negativity both from within and outside paralyze you, just be brave.

“Nobody knows better than you, what was broken and why it was broken. Fix what’s broken in the next two days, and on Thursday have a go at it again.

“Together with pride. Together with passion. Till the end. That’s how winning is done. There is a percentage of Kenyan football lovers out here that, genuinely supports you no matter what and wishes you nothing but the best, just be brave for us.”

Kenya will come up against the East African neighbours Tanzania on Thursday knowing very well that defeat will end their hopes of making it to the knockout stage of the competition.

The Harambee Stars sit at the bottom of Group C after one round of matches and victory against Emmanuel Amuneke’s team will be a major boost in their quest to progress to the knockout phase.