Afcon 2019: Africa reacts to Madagascar's dramatic progress to the quarter-final
The fairytale continues for Madagascar who are now through to the quarter-finals of Egypt 2019.
This is after beating DR Congo 4-2 in a penalty shootout, following their 2-2 scoreline after extra-time.
Even though DR Congo came into this game as the fancied team, it is Madagascar who won their group and maintained their excellent Afcon form.
We can read how Africa congratulated the Indian Ocean island nation on social media here.
Journalists from #DRC are angry with the Referee...they feel he is Favouring #Madagascar because of Ahmad Ahmad..#CAF officials are struggling to calm them down.#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/nw4lj3NUSa— Kelechi Watchdog Nkoro (@K1Says) July 7, 2019
📸| Andry Rajoelina Madagascar's president and the CAF president Ahmad Ahmad watching #MADCOD from Alexandria's stadium📌#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/mzN3GHGpY1— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
Let's take you for a quick round to the dressing rooms 👀🤙#TotalAFCON2019 #ALGGUI pic.twitter.com/15yR8XKe99— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
Madagascar lead again!! 2-1. #AFCON2019— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) July 7, 2019
GOOOOAAAL | C. MBEMBA scores a goal for Congo DR. Madagascar - Congo DR 2-2 #TotalAFCON2019 #MADCOD pic.twitter.com/091bLOlydm— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
PENALTY SHOOT-OUT | The penalty shoot-out has started. Best of luck to both teams! #TotalAFCON2019 #MADCOD pic.twitter.com/ck3DFXSZFF— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
Madagascar win 4-2 on penalties vs D.R. Congo!!— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) July 7, 2019
What an Afcon this turning out to be!!#MarawaMoments #TotalAFCON2019
Madagascar win on penalties! 🇲🇬— Goal (@goal) July 7, 2019
Yannick Bolasie misses the crucial penalty for DR Congo and Madagascar reach the quarter-finals! 👏#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/ccpWYgORse
Madagascar have made the AFCON quarter-finals for the first time in their history.— Larry Nii Nartey (@LarryNartey) July 7, 2019
Not bad for their first appearance at the tournament. #AFCON2019#BigHoverStats pic.twitter.com/btiixpeq6k
Well done Madagascar 🇲🇬 pic.twitter.com/7Flnbgzrx1— Nigerians catching hands 🇿🇦 (@LutendoKhoromm2) July 7, 2019
Commentator : most people think Madagascar is a movie 😂#AFCON2019 #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/lV5uQyVav2— DRAKE GAINS🔥 🔥🔥 🔥 🔥 (@waltermurimi92) July 7, 2019
Madagascar through to the quarter finals #MADCOD pic.twitter.com/SYaqC4TOpP— KD Njuguna (@KdNjuguna) July 7, 2019
Madagascar had never previously qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations.— Virgin Bet (@VirginBet) July 7, 2019
In their first tournament, they have:
- Topped the group
- Beaten Nigeria
- Scored more goals than Senegal, Cameroon and Egypt
- Qualified for the quarter-finals
An incredible story. 🇲🇬#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/EqOqBGBWyk
The fairytale continues! Madagascar 🇲🇬 beat DRC 🇨🇩 on penalties to reach the quarterfinals. They’ll meet the winner of Ghana 🇬🇭 or Tunisia 🇹🇳. #AFCON2019— Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Veli_Mbuli) July 7, 2019
Congratulations Madagascar 🇲🇬... I love the team spirit. Wonderful penalty shootout— Odunayo Sunday (@DSUNTECH2018) July 7, 2019
The AFCON tsunami continues. Congohas been booted out by minnows Madagascar.— abbeylivenetwork (@abbeyliveradio) July 7, 2019
So Ghana vrs Madagascar 😆😆😆. Thats how the stadium will look like. Cus egypt is out pic.twitter.com/7fnSHWZ6LI— nana adjei sikapa (@adjeisiKapa_) July 7, 2019
Madagascar 😳😳 Amazing team, huge congratulations 👏👏— Flert (@ManLikeFllert) July 7, 2019
It's good that Caf President (Ahmad) is not part of the tournament— Mr Chelsea (@MrChels23385604) July 7, 2019
For Madagascar's efforts could have been under rated. and people will be saying other things like favouritism and the rest.