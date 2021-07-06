AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: Mumbai Football Arena and Balewadi Stadium added to host cities

The decision was taken to minimise travel for teams during the Covid-19 pandemic...

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) after deliberation with the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 Local Organising Committee (LOC) have confirmed that the Mumbai Football Arena – Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai, and the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune are the new venues and host cities for the continent’s premier women’s national team competition.

More to follow...