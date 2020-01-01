India U16 boys and India U17 girls likely to set up training camp in Goa

After several months without live action, the Indian FA are desperate to get the teams back on the field yet again...

The U16 team are likely to hold a training camp in Goa as they look to kickstart their preparations for the 2020 AFC U16 Championship set to be held in November 2020 in Bahrain, Goal can confirm.

The preparations of the colts were hampered due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting nationwide lockdown. Coach Bibiano Fernandes will be hoping to make the most of any opportunity to get his charges back on track again.

India have been drawn into a tough group in the tournament alongside behemoths like , and Uzbekistan. With no football for almost four months now, the team could be rusty and will need to shake it off soon to match up against three very strong sides.

The tournament is slated to start on November 25, 2020.

Ideally, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) would have liked to organise a few exposure tours abroad but due to the limitations on international travel and the rising number of cases in the country, it seems Goa would be the likely place to set up the training camp.

It has to be noted that interstate travel requires tough and stringent quarantine protocols in most of the states in the country right now. As far as Goa is concerned, travellers coming in can take a Covid-19 swab test two days prior to the travel. Else, travellers will have to get tested in Goa for the same. If the test is negative, they will be allowed in. Anyone testing positive for Coronavirus would either have to go back or stay in quarantine in Goa until their test result is negative.

The India U17 Women's World Cup team is also likely to set up a training camp in Goa as they look to ramp up preparations for the U17 World Cup set to be held in February 2021. However, it must be noted that head coach Thomas Dennerby is in currently and he can return to India only once the international flights resume in India. As such, assistant coach Alex Ambrose will take charge of the U17 girls camp.

Both training camps are likely to be set up later this month in Goa. India U16 coach Bibiano Fernandes will be looking to organise several friendly matches as well, depending on how the Covid-19 situation improves.

"We are working on that. It is not in anybody’s hand. Hope the pandemic gets over as soon as possible. The plan is to play matches locally but higher level opponents. We will try to play international matches but if it does not happen, we will play matches in Goa. We can play against the lower ranked pro league teams," he had revealed earlier in an Instagram LIVE session with the AIFF.

The Goan coach also explained that they have been regularly in touch with the players during the lockdown and are focusing on conditioning.

“It has been difficult for us and all over the world but everyone is finding ways to work with the boys. I know some countries have already started training. What we started doing is we had online sessions with the boys thrice a week were we conducted strength sessions, goalkeeping sessions and ball mastering sessions. I know it is not enough but we are keeping in touch with the players. We also used to watch matches of other U16 teams and analyse their games.”

However, he would greatly welcome a chance to get the boys back on the field as soon as possible.

India qualified for the tournament after topping a qualifying group consisting of Bahrain, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The Blue colts will hope to go one step better than what they achieved in 2018 and reach the semifinals, there by qualifying for the 2021 U17 World Cup in .