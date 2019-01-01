Derrick Pereira to take charge of India U-23

The Goan tactician will coach the India U-23 side in Tashkent, Uzbekistan...

Derrick Pereira was announced as the head coach of the U-23 Team for the forthcoming AFC U-23 Qualifiers scheduled to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from March 22, 2019. Besides , the other teams in the group are Tajikistan and Pakistan, with Uzbekistan being the hosts.

Before flying to Tashkent, Pereira will be in charge of a preparatory camp in Goa which kicks-off from March 2, 2019. The team will also be playing a friendly match against U-23 National side in Doha on March 11.

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das congratulated Pereira and said his experience will be invaluable for the U-23 National Team.

“His coaching pedigree along with AFC Pro Licence degree is the perfect recipe to guide our young players in the AFC U-23 qualifiers. We aim to qualify from the group to the AFC Championship next year, and I wish him and the team good luck,” Das said.

National Team Director Abhishek Yadav, who is also a former Indian National Team captain, said, “The experience of Derrick Pereira as a coach will be important for our team. The preparatory camp will be followed by a practice match against U-23 which will be a huge test.”

India will take on Tajikistan on March 22 followed by hosts Uzbekistan on March 24. The Men in Blue will also lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan in their final group game on March 26.

The group winners will directly qualify for the main event while the runners-up will have to keep an eye on the ranking of second-placed teams from 11 groups.

The list of probables are as follows:

GOALKEEPERS: Mohammed Nawaz, Prabhsukhan Gill, Arshdeep Singh, Dheeraj Singh.

DEFENDERS: Nishu Kumar, Kamalpreet Singh, Provat Lakra, Boris Singh, Sajid Dhot, Sairuatkima, Sarthak Golui, Sahil Panwar, Gaurav Bora, Narender Gahlot, Mehtab Singh, Anwar Ali, Wung Muirang, Asish Rai, Jerry Lalrinzuala.

MIDFIELDERS: Liston Colaco, Lalianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Vinit Rai, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul, Amarjit Singh, Deepak Tangri, Rohit Kumar, Samuel Kynshi, Suresh Singh, Komal Thatal, Rahul KP.

FORWARDS: Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Hitesh Sharma, Rahim Ali, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Rohit Danu, Jerry Mawihminthanga.