AFC Cup 2021: Bengaluru FC crash out, how can ATK Mohun Bagan qualify for the next round?

Bengaluru FC crashed out of the AFC Cup 2021 group stage after managing a goalless draw in their second game of the group against Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings on Saturday at the Maldives national football stadium, in Male.

After losing their opening fixture 0-2 against fellow Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK Mohun Bagan, the Blues had to win their second tie if they wanted to remain in the hunt for the knock-out spot. But the draw meant that the Blues are now out of contention.

Their final game of the group will be against local club Maziya S&RC on August 24 at the Maldives National Stadium.

Why did Bengaluru crash out of the AFC Cup after their second match?

After the first two matches, Bengaluru managed to pick up just one point. This means that even if the Blues win their third match, they can reach four points maximum. Bashundhara Kings reached four points after the draw against Bengaluru FC and are currently at the top of the group followed by ATK Mohun Bagan who have three points from one game.

Thus, whatever happens in the match between Bashundhara Kings and ATK Mohun Bagan, one of them will go past four points. Only one team will qualify for the knockouts from Group D

How can ATK Mohun Bagan qualify to the knockout stage?

ATK Mohun Bagan play their second match of the group stage later today against Maziya S&RC. If Mohun Bagan win the match they will reclaim their position at the top of the group overtaking Bashundhara Kings. In that case, the Mariners need to make sure they don't lose against the Bangladeshi club in their final group game in order to qualify for the knockout stage.

If the Kolkata giants manage a draw against Maziya, they will be tied on points with Bashundhara and the winner of the two clubs in the third game will determine who qualify for the next round.

If Bagan lose today's tie then their game becomes a must-win tie against Bashundhara Kings. If they drop points in the next game then the Bangladeshi club will go through.