AFC Cup 2021: Bengaluru FC name 29-member squad for qualifiers, Dimas Delgado misses out

Bengaluru will play their AFC Cup fixture in Goa on April 14...

Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru FC have announced their 29-member squad for the upcoming preliminary round two of the 2021 AFC Cup against Nepal Club Army.

The four foreign players for Bengaluru FC are Juanan Gonzalez, Erik Paartalu, Cleiton Silva and the new recruit Gabonese defender Yrondu Musavu-King. Spanish midfielder Dimas Delgado has failed to make the cut and he took to social media to express his disappointment.

"Feeling sad to not make in the final list to play the AFC Cup. Since we started preparing, I pushed myself hard to make it, but the club has taken the decision to not pick me, and it’s one I respect. As always I’ll be cheering and supporting my teammates and wishing them all the best for the upcoming games," he wrote.

New head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli has also named five players from the Bengaluru FC reserves side. Young sensation Sivasakthi Narayanan has been called up for the senior side.

The Nepalese side, on Wednesday, had thrashed Sri Lanka Police SC 4-1 in the qualifying play-off preliminary round one clash to progress to the next round. The Blues' AFC Cup fixture is scheduled to be held on April 14 at the GMC Bambolim Stadium in Goa.

The winner of the play-off round between Bengaluru and Nepal Army Club will be placed in the Group D (South Zone) of the AFC Cup 2021 alongside India's ATK Mohun Bagan Bangladesh's Basundhara Kings and Maldives' Maziya S&RC.

The Blues are currently in Goa for a preparatory training camp ahead of their AFC fixture. The team has recently had multiple personnel return positive COVID-19 test results. Skipper Sunil Chhetri recently recovered from the disease after testing positive earlier this month.

UPDATE: Latest COVID-19 tests within the Blues’ camp in Goa have shown three positive cases among players and staff. Bengaluru FC continues to take all the necessary precautions at the highest levels to stay safe, secure and healthy. — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) April 7, 2021

Squad

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Pratik Chaudhari, Juan Gonzalez, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajith Kumar, Ashique Kuruniyan, Joe Zoherliana, Parag Shrivas, Yrondu Musavu-King, Biswa Darjee

Midfielders: Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Harmanjot Khabra, Namgyal Bhutia, Emanuel Lalchhanchuaha, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Muhammad Inayath

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustine, Naorem Roshan Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Akashdeep Singh