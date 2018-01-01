AFC Asian Cup Player profile: Rowllin Borges
Name:
Club: NorthEast United
Position: Midfielder
National Team caps: 26
Goals: 2
STRENGTH
Rowllin Borges is on the back of a promising season in the Indian Super League (ISL) and could be India’s best option for a defensive midfielder. The Goa-born can act as a screen in front of the defence.
The 26-year-old’s
WEAKNESS
In general, Borges is not accurate with his passing and given that India probably won’t be enjoying the lion’s share of possession, this weakness can prove to be a major hindrance.
The Goan’s vulnerability to conceding possession under pressure can work against him in the Asian Cup
NOTABLE PERFORMANCE FOR INDIA
Rowllin Borges bossed the midfield and also opened the scoring in India's 4-1 win over Macao in their Asian Cup qualification match at the Kanteerava Stadium on October 11, 2017.
CURRENT FORM
After bitter-sweet spells with Sporting Goa and East Bengal, Borges has experienced a resurgence under Eelco Schatorrie this season. The Dutchman has worked wonders with his limited squad and the Goan has been the midfield linchpin who deserves a huge chunk of the credit.
Borges has scored and provided twice this season, despite playing a deep role. With 671 passes at a rate of 55.92 passes per game, the midfielder has shown that he has adapted well to the possession-based system. That he boasts of a passing accuracy of 82.86