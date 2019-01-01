AFC Asian Cup 2019: Milovan Rajevac - Our weak points were made obvious against Oman

will start their AFC Asian Cup campaign against at the Al Nahyan stadium in Abu Dhabi on Janaury 6.

Before their first competitive game in , the War Elephants suffered a 2-0 loss against Oman in a friendly on January 2 which has raised questions on coach Milovan Rajevac's tactics. But the Serbian is confident that his players will shrug off the 'disappointing result' and go for the three points against .

"Although it was a disappointing result, I think we were able to gather a lot of crucial information, especially about our own team. We had the chance to test our players for the last time before our first Asian Cup game and we made the best use of it. We divided the players into two groups and attempted to give everyone a chance to play. I think all the players showed good coordination and I am very proud that we were able to create two or three very good scoring chances. It's obviously frustrating that we couldn't avail those chances.

"We do have some weak points and the match against Oman made them obvious. At this point, we need to forget about the result of the warm-up game. It's time to focus on the looming match against India. We must try to do everything possible to start the tournament with a good result," said Rajevac before taking on India.

The Thai team's training on Thursday was cancelled for reasons unknown, but the squad practised for almost two hours on Friday.

Pressure has been building on the former Algerian manager after failed to lift silverware in the AFF Suzuki Cup after crashing out to Malaysia in the semi-finals.

But left-back Theerathon Bunmathan seemed confident about putting up an impressive show against the Blue Tigers.

"Right now, everyone is trying very hard and looking forward to the first game. I think we will be ready for the first match. I believe that we will win this game but we must not underestimate the opponents. India have a good attacking game and are strong in defending as well. We haven't had any problem in adapting to the weather here. We are now trying to learn about the tactics from the coach as much as possible. Personally, I am ready to put in my best for the team," said Theerathon.