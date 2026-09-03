How to get AEK Athens vs LASK tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

European football returns to Nea Filadelfeia as Greek powerhouse AEK Athens take on Austrian side LASK in a crucial UEFA Champions League league phase encounter.

The AEK faithful will transform the OPAP Arena into an electric cauldron on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, creating an unforgettable atmosphere under the lights.

Supporters will pack out the stands in full voice, eager to watch Enosis push for three vital points early in their 2026/27 European campaign.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy AEK Athens vs LASK tickets, including 2026/27 UEFA Champions League prices, OPAP Arena fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

When is AEK Athens vs LASK Champions League kick-off?

AEK Athens vs LASK kicks off at the Allwyn Arena in Athens, with official broadcast confirmation still pending.

Champions League - Game Week 1 8 Sept 2026 - 12:45 Allwyn Arena

How to buy AEK Athens vs LASK Champions League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for UEFA Champions League matches, ranging from individual match general admission to VIP hospitality packages, managed through official club ticket portals or verified secondary marketplaces.

Due to strict UEFA ticketing guidelines and intense domestic demand, ticket releases follow structured phases:

AEK Athens Season Ticket Holders: Existing season ticket holders receive priority window access to claim or reserve their dedicated seats for European fixtures.

Official Member Presale: Priority access for remaining home sector seats goes to registered AEK Athens club card holders ( AEK Club Card ).

General Public Sale: If seats remain available following member presale windows, ticket access opens to the general public via the official AEK Athens ticketing portal. However, European home fixtures regularly sell out before general release.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If searching for sold-out sections or last-minute matchday access, supporters can purchase verified tickets via secondary ticketing platforms like LiveFootballTickets .

How much do AEK Athens vs LASK Champions League tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for UEFA Champions League matches at the OPAP Arena vary based on seating location, fixture tier, and member status:

Age & Concession Tiers: AEK Athens offers concession rates and discounted tickets for youth supporters across designated family seating zones.

Match Categorization: European league phase matches are classified in top pricing tiers, commanding higher face-value rates than standard domestic Super League Greece fixtures.

Seat Location: Main longside stands ( Tribuna / VIP sectors) represent central viewing options at higher price points, while goal-end stands ( Gate 21 and lower bowl sectors) offer more budget-friendly entry options.

Fan Identification & ID Regulations: In accordance with Greek sports legislation, all match tickets are strictly nominative. Spectators must enter valid ID numbers (passport or national ID) during booking and display matching photo ID at stadium turnstiles.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For European matches at the OPAP Arena, visiting LASK supporters are allocated seats in the designated away sector (Gate 40 / Away Section).

Away sector allocations for European fixtures generally cost between €30 and €50. Visiting tickets are managed strictly by LASK's official ticketing department and distributed directly to traveling supporters. Away section allocations are strictly controlled and rarely reach general open sale.

AEK Athens vs LASK Champions League: Everything you need to know

AEK Athens vs LASK Form

AEK Athens have recorded three wins and two draws from their last five matches, scoring nine goals and conceding one. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 cup win over Nestos Chrisoupolis on September 2, and they have back-to-back 4-0 victories in their recent run, against Iraklis in the Super League and Levski Sofia in Champions League qualification. The only blemish in that stretch was a 1-1 draw with Kifisia.

LASK have won four of their last five, with their sole defeat a 3-0 loss to Celtic in the first leg of their qualifying tie on August 19. They responded with a 5-1 win over Celtic in the return fixture on August 25, then followed that up with wins over Altach and Wolfsberger AC in the Austrian Bundesliga. Across those five matches, LASK scored 16 goals.

AEK Athens vs LASK: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between AEK Athens and LASK are recorded in the available data. This fixture represents a first encounter between the two clubs.

AEK Athens vs LASK Standings

In the Champions League table, both AEK Athens and LASK are currently positioned first in their respective standings.