Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League
team-logoAEK Athens
Allwyn Arena
team-logoLASK
Book AEK Athens vs LASK Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

Assisted by

How to get AEK Athens vs LASK tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
AEK Athens
LASK

AEK Athens take on LASK in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

European football returns to Nea Filadelfeia as Greek powerhouse AEK Athens take on Austrian side LASK in a crucial UEFA Champions League league phase encounter.

The AEK faithful will transform the OPAP Arena into an electric cauldron on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, creating an unforgettable atmosphere under the lights.

Supporters will pack out the stands in full voice, eager to watch Enosis push for three vital points early in their 2026/27 European campaign.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy AEK Athens vs LASK tickets, including 2026/27 UEFA Champions League prices, OPAP Arena fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

AEK Athens vs LASK ticketsBuy now

When is AEK Athens vs LASK Champions League kick-off?

AEK Athens vs LASK kicks off at the Allwyn Arena in Athens, with official broadcast confirmation still pending.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
Allwyn Arena

How to buy AEK Athens vs LASK Champions League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for UEFA Champions League matches, ranging from individual match general admission to VIP hospitality packages, managed through official club ticket portals or verified secondary marketplaces.

Due to strict UEFA ticketing guidelines and intense domestic demand, ticket releases follow structured phases:

  • AEK Athens Season Ticket Holders: Existing season ticket holders receive priority window access to claim or reserve their dedicated seats for European fixtures.
  • Official Member Presale: Priority access for remaining home sector seats goes to registered AEK Athens club card holders (AEK Club Card).
  • General Public Sale: If seats remain available following member presale windows, ticket access opens to the general public via the official AEK Athens ticketing portal. However, European home fixtures regularly sell out before general release.
  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If searching for sold-out sections or last-minute matchday access, supporters can purchase verified tickets via secondary ticketing platforms like LiveFootballTickets.
AEK Athens vs LASK ticketsBuy now

How much do AEK Athens vs LASK Champions League tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for UEFA Champions League matches at the OPAP Arena vary based on seating location, fixture tier, and member status:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: AEK Athens offers concession rates and discounted tickets for youth supporters across designated family seating zones.
  • Match Categorization: European league phase matches are classified in top pricing tiers, commanding higher face-value rates than standard domestic Super League Greece fixtures.
  • Seat Location: Main longside stands (Tribuna / VIP sectors) represent central viewing options at higher price points, while goal-end stands (Gate 21 and lower bowl sectors) offer more budget-friendly entry options.
  • Fan Identification & ID Regulations: In accordance with Greek sports legislation, all match tickets are strictly nominative. Spectators must enter valid ID numbers (passport or national ID) during booking and display matching photo ID at stadium turnstiles.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For European matches at the OPAP Arena, visiting LASK supporters are allocated seats in the designated away sector (Gate 40 / Away Section).

Away sector allocations for European fixtures generally cost between €30 and €50. Visiting tickets are managed strictly by LASK's official ticketing department and distributed directly to traveling supporters. Away section allocations are strictly controlled and rarely reach general open sale.

AEK Athens vs LASK ticketsBuy now

AEK Athens vs LASK Champions League: Everything you need to know

AEK Athens vs LASK Form

AEK Athens have recorded three wins and two draws from their last five matches, scoring nine goals and conceding one. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 cup win over Nestos Chrisoupolis on September 2, and they have back-to-back 4-0 victories in their recent run, against Iraklis in the Super League and Levski Sofia in Champions League qualification. The only blemish in that stretch was a 1-1 draw with Kifisia.

LASK have won four of their last five, with their sole defeat a 3-0 loss to Celtic in the first leg of their qualifying tie on August 19. They responded with a 5-1 win over Celtic in the return fixture on August 25, then followed that up with wins over Altach and Wolfsberger AC in the Austrian Bundesliga. Across those five matches, LASK scored 16 goals.

AEK

AEK - Form

LES
D0-0
IRA
W4-0
LES
W4-0
KIF
D1-1
NES
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/1
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
LAS

LAS - Form

RIE
W4-1
CEL
L3-0
CEL
W5-1
ALT
W3-0
WAC
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

AEK Athens vs LASK: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between AEK Athens and LASK are recorded in the available data. This fixture represents a first encounter between the two clubs.

AEK Athens vs LASK Standings

In the Champions League table, both AEK Athens and LASK are currently positioned first in their respective standings.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
00000000
1
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
00000000
1
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
00000000
1
RomaRomaROM
00000000
1
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
00000000
1
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
00000000
1
InterInterINT
00000000
1
LensLensRCL
00000000
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
00000000
1
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
00000000
1
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
00000000
1
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
1
ComoComoCOM
00000000
1
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
00000000
1
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
00000000
1
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
00000000
1
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
1
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
1
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
00000000
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
00000000
1
Real BetisReal BetisBET
00000000
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
1
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
00000000
1
LilleLilleLIL
00000000
1
LASKLASKLAS
00000000
1
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
1
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
1
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
00000000
1
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
1
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
00000000
1
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
00000000
1
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
1
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
00000000
1
VikingVikingVIK
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google